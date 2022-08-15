This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $94,712 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $298,971.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $42.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $90.0K 11.4K 141 PLUG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $37.50 $43.0K 1.5K 51 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $29.50 $36.6K 845 334 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $36.2K 5.0K 877 PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $29.50 $33.6K 845 1.0K

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,281,921, the price of PLUG is up 2.98% at $30.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $25

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Plug Power, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.