Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,836,898, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,040,938.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $230.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1510.87 with a total volume of 14,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $769.6K 252 2.6K ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $110.00 $389.8K 3.1K 386 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $126.4K 394 1.0K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $110.2K 1.2K 106 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $94.8K 0 0

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,931,603, the price of ABNB is up 2.48% at $124.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

