AST SpaceMobile Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $200,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $623,800..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $25.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $200.0K 1.1K 1.0K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $195.0K 10.5K 62 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $150.0K 4.8K 1.5K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $59.4K 2.1K 212 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.50 $56.0K 2.1K 102

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,038,823, the price of ASTS is up 8.14% at $11.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.