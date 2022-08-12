Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy CHWY we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $937,009 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $201,165.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $252.0K 7.5K 1.9K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $196.8K 7.5K 702 CHWY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $144.4K 3.6K 196 CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $110.8K 11.0K 96 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $105.1K 2.5K 172

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,263,841, the price of CHWY is up 3.33% at $49.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $44

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chewy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.