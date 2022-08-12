This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $300,910, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $292,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $52.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 8156.0 with a total volume of 4,127.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $103.5K 8.8K 512 INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $36.00 $65.5K 411 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $59.4K 22.9K 531 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $51.6K 10.2K 425 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $45.1K 22.9K 584

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,707,245, the price of INTC is up 0.58% at $35.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.