Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 142 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 99 are puts, for a total amount of $5,352,756 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $2,427,406.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $2000.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $2000.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $860.00 $181.4K 2.5K 2.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $800.00 $181.3K 6.9K 2.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $800.00 $150.3K 6.9K 3.4K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $2000.00 $115.9K 794 1 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $860.00 $100.9K 4.8K 9.8K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,427,609, the price of TSLA is up 0.38% at $863.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1000

GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $424.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $950.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

