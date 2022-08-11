Looking At Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Looking at options history for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,730 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $572,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $5.0 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $3.00 $128.7K 8.6K 4.4K DNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $117.7K 6.5K 6.9K DNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $75.0K 6.5K 16.4K DNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $3.00 $49.4K 8.6K 4.1K DNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $4.50 $45.0K 4.2K 3.8K

Where Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 129,488,777, the price of DNA is up 8.15% at $3.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.