This Is What Whales Are Betting On Norwegian Cruise Line

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $330,676 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,202,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 9070.5 with a total volume of 10,566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $1.0M 17.4K 2.4K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $101.5K 18.4K 1.1K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $15.00 $101.0K 1.1K 301 NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $42.1K 29.5K 89 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $14.00 $35.0K 8.5K 1.4K

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,603,979, the price of NCLH is up 0.92% at $13.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

