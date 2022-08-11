Looking At Pacific Biosciences Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pacific Biosciences PACB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PACB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 options trades for Pacific Biosciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 86% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,625, and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,970,966..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for Pacific Biosciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pacific Biosciences options trades today is 1512.29 with a total volume of 67,990.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pacific Biosciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Pacific Biosciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $325.0K 7.6K 2.5K PACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $325.0K 7.6K 2.0K PACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $325.0K 7.6K 1.5K PACB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $300.0K 7.6K 1.0K PACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $138.6K 7.6K 459

Where Is Pacific Biosciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 80,417,732, the price of PACB is up 4.49% at $8.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

