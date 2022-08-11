Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $326,750 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $518,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $210.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $203.0K 12 107 EXPE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $115.00 $123.7K 34 50 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $110.00 $91.3K 394 145 EXPE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/02/22 $110.00 $74.1K 394 304 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $61.5K 802 55

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,963,735, the price of EXPE is up 0.86% at $110.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

