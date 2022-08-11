What Are Whales Doing With Pinterest

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinterest PINS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,274, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,010,048.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $55.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 9646.86 with a total volume of 14,663.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $188.0K 15.1K 3.3K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $175.3K 40.9K 1.4K PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $25.00 $130.0K 19.1K 3.6K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $23.50 $94.1K 1.6K 2.3K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $76.2K 3.6K 121

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,415,682, the price of PINS is up 0.09% at $22.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

