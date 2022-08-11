This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $487,650 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $615,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $65.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $161.3K 4.6K 30 SNAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $43.00 $95.4K 1.9K 30 SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.00 $85.0K 6.7K 4.0K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $76.4K 7.1K 33 SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $73.0K 2.1K 239

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 50,888,002, the price of SNAP is up 6.95% at $11.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

