Arch Resources Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Arch Resources ARCH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARCH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Arch Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $278,470, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $411,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $220.0 for Arch Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arch Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arch Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Arch Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $197.6K 273 67 ARCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $118.1K 10 100 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $76.0K 888 175 ARCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $220.00 $50.1K 29 5 ARCH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $140.00 $44.5K 2.7K 137

Where Is Arch Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 536,411, the price of ARCH is up 6.37% at $147.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arch Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.