Looking At Dutch Bros Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dutch Bros BROS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BROS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Dutch Bros.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $119,103, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $521,761.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $53.0 for Dutch Bros over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dutch Bros's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dutch Bros's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $53.0 in the last 30 days.

Dutch Bros Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $46.00 $138.7K 1.4K 625 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $46.00 $67.6K 1.4K 326 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $35.00 $41.6K 22 20 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $40.2K 1.4K 101 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $40.2K 1.4K 101

Where Is Dutch Bros Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,220,392, the price of BROS is up 22.37% at $53.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Dutch Bros:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

