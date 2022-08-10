Marathon Digital Holdings Whale Trades For August 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings MARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $277,078, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,323,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $125.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 6679.21 with a total volume of 48,418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $98.7K 868 299 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $96.9K 4.1K 227 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $82.0K 6.1K 1.3K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $15.00 $63.0K 25.3K 2.3K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $61.2K 25.3K 3.1K

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,283,774, the price of MARA is up 20.2% at $16.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

