Looking At AppLovin's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AppLovin APP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $403,744, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,043,623.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $70.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AppLovin options trades today is 955.18 with a total volume of 15,401.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AppLovin's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $47.50 $516.7K 111 2.8K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $37.50 $157.8K 1.1K 630 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $141.8K 2.7K 1.9K APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $125.8K 2.8K 2.8K APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $94.2K 5 31

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,360,119, the price of APP is up 10.09% at $39.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On AppLovin:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

