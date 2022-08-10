Looking At CONSOL Energy's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CONSOL Energy CEIX.

And retail traders should know.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for CONSOL Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,667,462..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for CONSOL Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CONSOL Energy options trades today is 1897.4 with a total volume of 7,491.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CONSOL Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

CONSOL Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $152.0K 811 302 CEIX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $141.6K 1.4K 740 CEIX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $131.2K 1.3K 364 CEIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $126.5K 811 473 CEIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $124.0K 1.4K 940

Where Is CONSOL Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 347,308, the price of CEIX is up 3.23% at $66.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

