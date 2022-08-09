What Are Whales Doing With Wayfair

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $402,003 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $118,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $195.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $86.9K 263 339 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $67.0K 3.3K 305 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $65.00 $48.0K 206 300 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $45.9K 574 100 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $61.00 $42.7K 70 190

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,547,562, the price of W is down -17.11% at $59.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

