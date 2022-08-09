What Are Whales Doing With First Solar

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $144,777, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $416,732.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $155.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1288.31 with a total volume of 5,181.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $63.2K 47 8 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $115.00 $54.2K 1.9K 223 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $50.7K 4.8K 193 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $40.7K 1.9K 109 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $109.00 $37.5K 29 174

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,357,117, the price of FSLR is up 2.17% at $109.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

