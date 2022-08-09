Looking At Devon Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $266,061 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $548,661.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $100.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $61.00 $99.4K 373 376 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $89.9K 2.5K 110 DVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $60.00 $76.2K 582 190 DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $72.0K 402 200 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $64.3K 4.0K 518

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,873,893, the price of DVN is up 2.24% at $58.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

