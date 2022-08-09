What Are Whales Doing With ShockWave Medical

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ShockWave Medical SWAV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SWAV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for ShockWave Medical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,600, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $2,079,177..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $260.0 for ShockWave Medical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ShockWave Medical options trades today is 160.4 with a total volume of 1,066.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ShockWave Medical's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

ShockWave Medical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $571.0K 303 100 SWAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $180.00 $296.7K 303 200 SWAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $295.5K 303 250 SWAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $285.0K 303 100 SWAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $250.00 $207.0K 94 2

Where Is ShockWave Medical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,316,766, the price of SWAV is up 18.07% at $261.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On ShockWave Medical:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $278.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

