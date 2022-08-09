What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $407,099 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $203,678.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $40.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $236.2K 15.5K 375 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $37.00 $70.0K 3.0K 873 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $39.00 $44.6K 194 95 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $42.1K 3.8K 1.3K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $39.8K 90 50

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,521,822, the price of UAL is down -3.52% at $37.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $35

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

