Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Etsy ETSY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,425,366, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $60,066.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $120.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 1089.0 with a total volume of 18,591.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $528.6K 1.1K 1.4K ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $263.3K 1.1K 1.0K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $241.4K 1.1K 859 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $227.0K 1.1K 674 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $226.5K 1.1K 1.7K

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 693,198, the price of ETSY is down -3.79% at $107.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Etsy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.