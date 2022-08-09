Looking At Lemonade's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lemonade LMND.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lemonade.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,930, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $188,663.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $31.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lemonade's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lemonade's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.00 $67.0K 14 500 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $29.00 $35.7K 110 520 LMND PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $31.00 $35.3K 0 331 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $25.00 $35.0K 1.1K 702 LMND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $31.0K 286 1

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,455,635, the price of LMND is up 14.54% at $28.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Lemonade:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lemonade, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.