What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $863,813, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,075,494.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $106.00 $387.7K 1.2K 2.0K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $367.2K 5.6K 1.5K DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $116.00 $95.5K 352 209 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $116.00 $94.4K 251 235 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $80.5K 3.9K 44

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,874,999, the price of DIS is down -1.32% at $107.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.