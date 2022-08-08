Looking At Plug Power's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,035,289 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,747,621.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $40.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Plug Power options trades today is 3232.19 with a total volume of 22,846.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Plug Power's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $475.0K 1.0K 1.2K PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $320.0K 9.8K 3.3K PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $20.00 $310.0K 2.3K 525 PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $165.0K 9.8K 4.6K PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $156.2K 2.9K 202

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,743,293, the price of PLUG is up 2.56% at $25.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $25

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

