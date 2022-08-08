Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $212,624 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $167,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $540.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $440.00 $55.8K 579 5 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $540.00 $37.2K 113 47 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $480.00 $32.0K 0 5 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $31.2K 80 133 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $31.2K 80 112

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 511,148, the price of UNH is up 1.03% at $540.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $579.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $556.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.