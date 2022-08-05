Cleveland-Cliffs Whale Trades For August 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $224,113 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $451,445.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $23.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 4471.0 with a total volume of 10,179.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $23.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $16.00 $66.1K 2.2K 701 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $23.00 $62.0K 3.3K 134 CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $61.8K 2.7K 1.3K CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $58.5K 1.7K 98 CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $54.7K 2.7K 508

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,641,061, the price of CLF is up 3.15% at $18.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

GLJ Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.