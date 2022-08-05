This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $473,173 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $134,007.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $95.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 2054.22 with a total volume of 1,570.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $66.26 $200.0K 1.7K 300 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $66.26 $100.0K 1.7K 0 JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $75.00 $68.2K 18 44 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $42.1K 1.9K 100 JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $40.0K 284 301

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,056,989, the price of JD is down -2.33% at $61.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

