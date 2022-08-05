Intuitive Surgical Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $166,631 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $280,754.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $266.67 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $266.67 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $240.00 $60.4K 69 20 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $255.00 $53.2K 162 18 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $250.00 $52.9K 84 0 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $210.00 $49.5K 132 13 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $210.00 $49.4K 132 43

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 534,053, the price of ISRG is down -1.58% at $238.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $243.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

