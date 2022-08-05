What Are Whales Doing With Applied Materials

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Applied Materials AMAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Applied Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,920, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $375,400..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $115.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $79.5K 44 0 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $48.4K 445 92 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $41.4K 1.2K 285 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $39.8K 445 37 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $38.9K 2.3K 1

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,061,352, the price of AMAT is down -0.02% at $111.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Materials, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.