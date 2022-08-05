Looking At Suncor Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy.

Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $108,020 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $547,551.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Suncor Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Suncor Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $35.00 $236.8K 22 987 SU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $80.8K 2.2K 80 SU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $66.5K 16.2K 207 SU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $32.00 $61.7K 2.7K 250 SU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $35.6K 682 433

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,799,829, the price of SU is down 0.0% at $30.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Suncor Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.