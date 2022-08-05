Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carvana CVNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,696, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,049,111..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $651.3K 24.2K 2.6K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $500.0K 658 5.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $25.00 $313.2K 477 265 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $29.50 $132.0K 15 200 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $47.50 $120.8K 193 404

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,648,170, the price of CVNA is up 15.53% at $38.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carvana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.