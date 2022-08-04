Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $630,305 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $235,366.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $65.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snap options trades today is 6238.1 with a total volume of 7,330.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $186.2K 4.6K 1.1K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $12.00 $185.6K 7.5K 495 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $162.5K 9.4K 250 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $54.2K 3.4K 1.2K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $14.00 $49.2K 6.3K 595

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 38,988,229, the price of SNAP is down -0.78% at $10.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

