This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vertex Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Energy.

Looking at options history for Vertex Energy VTNR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $304,152 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $532,976.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $20.0 for Vertex Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Energy options trades today is 5175.83 with a total volume of 15,776.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $272.0K 555 536 VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $82.5K 13.9K 1.5K VTNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $80.0K 13.9K 2.0K VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $79.9K 13.9K 1.0K VTNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $42.7K 2.4K 75

Where Is Vertex Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,003,782, the price of VTNR is down 0.0% at $13.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Vertex Energy:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $18

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.