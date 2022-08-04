Constellation Energy Whale Trades For August 04

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy CEG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,090, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $493,552.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 5240.67 with a total volume of 12,601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $120.9K 3.0K 758 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $70.00 $94.4K 3.0K 2.3K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $61.8K 3.0K 2.8K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $52.0K 3.0K 1.7K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $50.9K 3.0K 1.4K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $120.9K 3.0K 758 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $70.00 $94.4K 3.0K 2.3K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $61.8K 3.0K 2.8K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $52.0K 3.0K 1.7K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $50.9K 3.0K 1.4K

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,301,975, the price of CEG is up 0.71% at $67.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.