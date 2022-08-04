Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FSR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Fisker FSR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Fisker.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,350,684, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $316,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.5 to $12.0 for Fisker over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fisker options trades today is 5878.67 with a total volume of 46,433.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fisker's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.5 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Fisker Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $10.00 $1.2M 3.5K 7.0K FSR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $11.00 $67.2K 12.1K 7.0K FSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $10.00 $64.0K 7.0K 2.6K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $11.00 $61.4K 12.1K 4.0K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $61.4K 3.5K 14.2K

Where Is Fisker Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,157,661, the price of FSR is up 1.78% at $10.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Fisker:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fisker, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

