Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GBT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Global Blood Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Global Blood Therapeutics GBT we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $81,300 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $2,342,239.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Global Blood Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Global Blood Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Global Blood Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $524.8K 1.3K 3.4K GBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $492.0K 1.3K 3.3K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $258.8K 1.3K 5.4K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $120.4K 3.1K 4.5K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $74.2K 1.0K 177

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $524.8K 1.3K 3.4K GBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $492.0K 1.3K 3.3K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $258.8K 1.3K 5.4K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $120.4K 3.1K 4.5K GBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $74.2K 1.0K 177

Where Is Global Blood Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,910,802, the price of GBT is up 34.38% at $45.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.