Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $142,663 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $603,689.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $200.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 685.8 with a total volume of 582.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $274.4K 495 201 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $78.1K 2.7K 4 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $64.5K 1.2K 31 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $145.00 $55.1K 13 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $52.3K 192 20

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,621,406, the price of CRWD is down -5.43% at $184.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

