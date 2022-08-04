This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,730, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $365,848..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 607.67 with a total volume of 5,670.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $105.00 $76.2K 1.2K 159 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $51.5K 1.0K 161 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $100.00 $49.8K 403 111 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $105.00 $38.3K 1.2K 2.2K TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $100.00 $33.6K 403 186

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 908,438, the price of TWLO is up 0.27% at $97.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Macquarie downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $96

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $91

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

