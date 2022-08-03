Visa Whale Trades For August 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $363,460 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $2,977,420.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $215.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1642.0 with a total volume of 5,013.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $215.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $487.5K 2.1K 95 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $376.0K 2.1K 195 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $375.0K 2.1K 295 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $304.0K 2.1K 385 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $301.2K 2.1K 245

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,530,377, the price of V is up 1.11% at $208.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $296.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $242.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $262.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

