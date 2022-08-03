Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $2,550,345, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $976,668.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $140.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1382.43 with a total volume of 16,248.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $114.00 $2.3M 7.2K 7.2K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $91.2K 2.1K 150 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $90.0K 2.1K 313 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $88.5K 353 127 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $65.2K 441 20

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,581,013, the price of ABNB is down -3.1% at $112.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

