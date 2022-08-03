This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $873,087, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $10,984,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $220.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $170.00 $9.0M 5.1K 2.1K ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $270.3K 598 300 ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $176.4K 598 35 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $165.00 $157.1K 598 154 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $149.3K 50 319

Where Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,603,047, the price of ALNY is up 48.06% at $210.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $175

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

