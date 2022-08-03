Revlon Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Revlon REV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Revlon.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $187,405, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $469,990.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $35.0 for Revlon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Revlon options trades today is 6293.17 with a total volume of 52,069.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Revlon's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Revlon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $218.7K 23.7K 19.9K REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $81.9K 56 88 REV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $3.00 $73.7K 1.9K 361 REV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $39.0K 2.7K 327 REV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $9.00 $34.0K 756 208

Where Is Revlon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,029,674, the price of REV is down -17.72% at $7.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Revlon, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.