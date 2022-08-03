What Are Whales Doing With DocuSign

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $491,578 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $136,115.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $73.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $73.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $95.0K 1.7K 4.1K DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $90.0K 1.7K 4.1K DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $60.00 $74.0K 944 368 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $71.9K 1.7K 1.1K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $64.8K 944 272

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $95.0K 1.7K 4.1K DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $90.0K 1.7K 4.1K DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $60.00 $74.0K 944 368 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $71.9K 1.7K 1.1K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $64.8K 944 272

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 673,146, the price of DOCU is up 4.69% at $70.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $54

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DocuSign, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.