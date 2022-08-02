Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, options scanner spotted 153 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 63 are puts, for a total amount of $3,317,458, and 90 are calls, for a total amount of $5,332,242.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $600.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 3002.18 with a total volume of 437,619.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $190.00 $235.4K 372 654 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $192.7K 2.2K 1.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $187.50 $142.5K 1.2K 2.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $170.00 $133.3K 1.4K 1.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $170.00 $94.0K 1.4K 571

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 48,315,507, the price of NVDA is up 0.46% at $185.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NVIDIA, real-time options trades alerts are available.