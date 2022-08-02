This Is What Whales Are Betting On Salesforce

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Salesforce CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $484,342, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $717,058.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $250.00 $292.0K 535 402 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $110.5K 1.6K 325 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $86.5K 76 75 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $76.5K 76 195 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $62.9K 76 129

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $250.00 $292.0K 535 402 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $110.5K 1.6K 325 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $86.5K 76 75 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $76.5K 76 195 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $210.00 $62.9K 76 129

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,372,682, the price of CRM is up 1.06% at $184.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.