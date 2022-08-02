Chipotle Mexican Grill Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $509,650, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $919,428.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1240.0 to $1600.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $1240.0 to $1600.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $1275.00 $583.0K 58 20 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $1400.00 $185.5K 105 161 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $1570.00 $96.7K 2 15 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $1565.00 $92.5K 5 15 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $1600.00 $85.2K 0 13

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 57,355, the price of CMG is up 1.2% at $1576.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1700.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1600.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $2000.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

