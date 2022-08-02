Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $846,250, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $774,766.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $65.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 773.86 with a total volume of 13,502.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $668.7K 1.3K 1.2K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $17.50 $177.5K 5 535 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $153.5K 589 458 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $35.50 $83.4K 439 669 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $35.50 $72.7K 439 1.2K

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,552,517, the price of RCL is up 1.17% at $36.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.