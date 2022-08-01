Revlon Whale Trades For August 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Revlon.

Looking at options history for Revlon REV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,962 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $254,993.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $19.0 for Revlon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Revlon's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Revlon's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Revlon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $8.00 $60.0K 1.3K 513 REV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $44.3K 8.5K 1.7K REV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $3.00 $43.7K 396 643 REV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $11.00 $31.8K 0 2.9K REV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.50 $30.8K 3.9K 569

Where Is Revlon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 31,404,231, the price of REV is up 95.53% at $8.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

